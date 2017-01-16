Sudan Council for Foreign Affairs Ommends Revocation of Sanctions, Says This Was a Just and Positive Step for Normalization

Khartoum — The Sudanese Council for Foreign Affairs on Sunday, welcomed the American administration decision on revoking of economic sanctions against the Sudan, according to decision 13067 and decision 13412, saying it considered this decision and important and just step towards normalization of relations between the two countries.

The council has commended the great efforts exerted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, the Sudan embassy in Washington, and the sister countries and their noble stand beside the Sudan for revoking the sanctions.

The council expressed its hope that the decision would lead to bettering the living conditions of the people of +Sudan. The council further congratulate the people of Sudan for the lifting of the sanctions.