15 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: OIC Secretary General Welcomes Lifting of Economic Sanctions Imposed On Sudan

Jeddah — The secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousif bin Ahmed Al- Othaymen, has expressed his satisfaction and welcome over the decision of the US President Barrack Obama, which was declared by the US administration by lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan since 1997.

He said that the decision was an important step towards normalization of the bilateral relations between the two countries and helps achieving peace, security, stability and economic development in Sudan, affirming that the people of Sudan were greatly harmed by these sanctions.

The OIC Secretary General said that the organization's Secretariat General has remained calling on the US administration, via its decisions at the summit and ministerial council's levels, to lift all the sanctions that it has imposed on Sudan.

He referred to the joint initiative between the OIC, the African Union and the Arab League for addressing the American administration to cancel these sanctions without delay.

