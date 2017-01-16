Sudan: SUNA News Forum to Host Sudanese Students General Union

Khartoum — The News Forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will Monday host the information forum of the Sudanese Students General Union which will discuss the lifting of the American sanctions and its effects on the internal cohesion and regional openness.

The news forum will be addressed by the Secretary General of the National Congress, Hamid Mumtaz, the leader of the Just Peace Forum, Al-Tayeb Mustafa, the chairmen of the National Assembly's external relations committee, the leading figure of the Umma Party, Mubarak Al-Fadil, and the leading figure of the People's Congress, Abu-Bakr Abdul-Raziq.

Invitation to attend the news forum is directed to all the local and international media and press.