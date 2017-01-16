Sudan: Council of Ministers Reviews Report On Lifting of Economic Sanctions

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday heard a report, presented by the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, on the US administration's decision lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, said that the report has reviewed content of the two American decisions and referred to the economic and social impacts on the state and the citizens.

He said that the report also referred to the phases of the prolonged negotiations between Sudan and the United States on the US sanctions that have been conducted in five tracks since October 2015, explaining that the five tracks were represented in the combating of terrorism, halting activity of the Lord Army in South Sudan, cease-fire in Sudan and the humanitarian affairs.

Dr. Salih indicated that the plan that was agreed upon and implemented during the past six months has included commitments that have been implemented properly, a matter that has creating mutual confidence between the two parties.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister has appreciated the level of cooperation within the national committee which is concerned with managing the dialogue with the United States, stating that this committee is including representatives of the Armed Forces, the Security and Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Welfare and Social Development, adding that the committee has managed the dialogue dossier efficiently and in full secrecy till the achievement of success.

On the other hand, heads of the political parties that are participating in the government have praised the efforts exerted by the negotiators without giving concessions from the principled stances of Sudan.

They indicated that the US administration's decision lifting the sanctions imposed on Sudan will lead to influx of the investments, enhancing the development process and easing the flow of humanitarian aid all over the country.

The Council of Ministers stated that the decisions lifting the economic sanctions are expected to have positive effects on the war and peace file and providing a better atmosphere for negotiation and achieving durable peace.