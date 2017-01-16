Sudan: Council of Ministers Briefed On American Decision to Lift Sanction Against the Sudan

Khartoum, 15 (SUNA)- The Council of Ministers was briefed on Sunday on the recent American decision to revoke economic sanctions against the Sudan.

The meeting which was headed by the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, was briefed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on the two decisions related to the lifting of the sanctions and the immediacy of transactions between Sudanese and American sides.

The Minister has pointed out to the impacts of the two decisions on the Sudanese people and on the government of the Sudan.

The minister in his report before the Council pointed out to the long process of negotiations with the American sides that continued for six months and in which the two sides made pledges to be kept in line with process that were agreed upon since October 2015.

He explained that these included fighting terrorism, frustrating the activities of the lord resistance army, peace realization in South Sudan, and ceasefire in the Sudan and the humanitarian access to affected areas all over the country.

The spokesman for the Council of Ministers, Dr Omar Mohamed Salih, has stressed that the two decisions are effective as of the date of their issuance, thus the economic sanctions are no longer valid.

The Minister has said Ghandour has commended the level of coordination and smooth cooperation between the various departments concerned with dialogue with the united states of America during the past period.

He explained that those departments include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and the Ministry of Social Welfare who have steered this dialogue until it reached its objectives.

The Spokesman has stressed that the impact of these dictions go beyond the economic aspects, to cover the peace and war, predicting that the assistance provided for the rebel movement would dry out and that this would create a conducive climate for reaching a sustainable peace in the country.