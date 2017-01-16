15 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of Belarus to Arrive the Country Monday

Khartoum — The Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko will start on Monday a two-day visit to Sudan during which he will hold talks with President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir on consolidation of bilateral relations and fields of joint economic cooperation.

The two Presidents will hold official talks in the Republican Palace , Tuesday while a number of agreements between the two countries will be signed in presence of the two Presidents covering areas of higher education and scientific research, agriculture, oil and gas, industry and agricultural inputs.

President Lukashenko will also address sitting of the Natioanl Assembly on Tuesday.

SUNA noted that visit of President of Belarus , which will be concluded Tuesday, will strengthen relations between Sudan and Belarus and open new horizons for joint cooperation.

