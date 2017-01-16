South Africa: Five Talking Points After South Africa's Whitewash Over Sri Lanka

analysis

From expecting the team to burst into a Pharrell Williams song with their own choreography to the looming decision about AB de Villiers' Test future, ANTOINETTE MULLER picks five talking points after South Africa's whitewash over Sri Lanka.

What a difference a year makes. In 2016, South Africa left the Bullring in Johannesburg licking their wounds after England completed a demolition job over a side stuck in transition. In 2017, they were the ones who inflicted the wounds on their useless opposition.

It took just three days for South Africa to clinch an innings and 118-run win. Two of the team's batsmen - Hashim Amla and JP Duminy - scored more individually than the whole Sri Lanka team managed in their first innings. The win comes on the back of two equally comprehensive victories in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town and will help South Africa continue their trajectory up in the world Test rankings.

The pain for Sri Lanka is far from over. There is still an ODI and T20 series to come and if the South Africans play the way they did in the one-day series against Australia, which they won 5-0 on home soil last year, the Proteas...