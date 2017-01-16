Somalia: Gunmen in Military Uniform Invade Garasweyne, Bakool

Gunmen said to be clan loyalists have invaded Garasweyne area in Bakool region in lethal attack, killing against a local elder and his son, in clan revenge residents said on Sunday.

The armed assailants who were dressed in Somali military uniform stormed several houses in the area, before shooting dead Elder Nur Ali Dheere and his son identified as Mukhtar Nur.

Garasweyne area which lies about 54 kilometers away from Hudur city, the regional capital of Bakool province has been Al shabaab bastion before it was retaken by Somali military.

Meanwhile, Somali government officials announced an investigation into the cold blood murder in Garasweyne area, and promised the culprits will be brought into justice.