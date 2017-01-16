Somalia: Gunmen Kill Businessman in Mogadishu, Killers Fled

Gunmen suspected to be Al shabaab assassins have shot dead and killed in Mogadishu's Bakaro market on Sunday afternoon, the latest in surge of assassinations in the capital.

Witnesses said four men armed with pistols have carried out the murder of the businessman who was identified as Osman Abdi Aden Qalan Hoor, brother of former Galmudug minister.

The killers are reported to have escaped from the scene shortly after shooting dead the businessman. The security forces have sealed off the area following the killing, reports said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the murder of late Hoor.