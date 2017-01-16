Somalia: Al-Shabaab Commander Surrenders in Qoryoley City

A Somali police officer said a senior Al-Shabaab commander have surrendered himself to the authorities in Qoryoley district, about 120Km south-west of Mogadishu on Sunday.

According to the city's police boss Lieutenant colonel Ali Wal has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the surrender of the Al shabaab commander to the Somali government forces.

The commander who was identified as Abubakar Sadiq was in charge of Al shabab's administration in Donburale area, near Qoryoley in Lower Shabelle region before his give up.

The police chief added that the Al shabaab member handed himself over to government authorities, following an amnesty for militants in the region to surrender themselves.

Al shabaab, however did comment on the alleged surrender of the commander.