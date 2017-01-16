15 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Bomb Blast At a Tea-Shop Kills 1, Injures Two Civilians

A witness says one soldier died, and 2 others were wounded in remote-controlled land mine explosion at a busy tea-shop near a police station in Leego area in Lower Shabelle region.

The blast has resulted from an IED concealed in the tea-shop which was popular with troops in Leego village.

Following the attack, Somali Police forces have cordoned off the scene and launched a probe in to the incident, though no one has been arrested for the cafe bombing, source said.

The attack was the 2nd of its kind in the area in 24 hours, and the first one was claimed by Al shabaab militants who are struggling to topple the western-backed federal government.

