15 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 10 Dead, 7 Hurt As AMISOM Vehicle Runs Over Bus Near Mogadishu

Ten people are confirmed dead, and seven more others wounded when an armored vehicle belonging to AMISOM ran over a civilian bus on Mogadishu-Afgoye road on Sunday afternoon.

The tragic incident took place at Alamada area, just outside Mogadishu, where the AMISOM troop carrier hit a passenger minibus driving from Afgoye district and heading to Mogadishu.

The driver of the bus Salah Hussein Ali told Radio Shabelle that the AMISOM convoy has deliberately struck the passenger bus, and left 10 people dead bodies.

He said AMISOM convoy knocked to death several bleeding passengers after the accident. The victims injured in the tragic incident have been taken to hospitals in Mogadishu.

AMISOM is yet to release a statement on why they ran over the civilian bus.

