Somalia: Parliament Speaker Meets With Electoral Commission

The top leadership of the newly inaugurated federal parliament of Somalia has held a meeting with the chairman of the country's electoral body in Mogadishu on Sunday.

Sources reveal that the new speaker HE Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari, along with his two deputies have attended the meeting focused on new ways to fill the seats for the dead MPs.

During the meeting, both sides agreed the MPs who will replace the seats emptied by a dead or left lawmaker should be elected by an electoral college, comprising 51 delegates.

In the past parliaments, the seats had been filling by MPs elected by clan elders.