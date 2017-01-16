15 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Mother and Her Kids Die of Hunger in Gedo

A Somali mother and two kids are reportedly died of hunger in Balanballe town in Gedo region, as some parts of the country is hit by a sever droughts, which put thousands at risky.

The authorities in Balanballe said the mom and her children were among hundreds of families who recently arrived in the town, escaping from the drought-stricken nearby areas.

"Families have been doing everything they can to survive, but they are now running out of options," said an elder, who appealed for an urgent humanitarian help from aid agencies.

He has warned that people there were already "destitute" and "the situation in Gedo region, south west of Somalia is likely to deteriorate."

Local elders blamed Gedo region administration for not doing enough to call on the international aid agencies and Somali government to assist the people hit by the drought.

UN aid agencies said Severe drought is causing famine in East Africa, including Somalia.

