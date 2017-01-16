16 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Suspect Shot, Wounded At Beitbridge Border Post

By Thupeyo Muleya

A suspected thief, believed to be part of a syndicate that specialises in stealing from haulage trucks at Beitbridge Border Post, was on Saturday morning shot and wounded when he tried to attack and disarm a security guard.

Sunboy Simango, who was part of four others who had gained entry by scaling the border parameter fence, was shot at around 6am.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get details on the matter.

Sources at the border yesterday said Simango had been taken to Beitbridge Hospital where he is recuperating under police guard.

"The suspect entered the border with two others with the intention of stealing goods from trucks waiting for clearance by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority on the arrivals commercial section," said an official close to the scene.

"They were then spotted by alert security guards patrolling the area and were refrained as they were about to pounce on a truck. The trio resisted and started throwing stones at the guards, while Simango, who was carrying a metal bar, charged at one of the armed guards."

The official said seeing that he was in danger, the security guard fired one warning shot in the air, but Simango kept on advancing towards him.

He said the guard then shot the man once on the left arm.

"Simango was then apprehended and handed over to the police," said the official.

"His other two accomplices identified as Geza and Malvin Kabila fled the scene. Kabila was later arrested after he was cornered near the Limpopo River.

"The alleged gang leader known as Geza is still on the run."

There has been an upsurge of thefts from vehicles, especially haulage trucks, at the border post.

