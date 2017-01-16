Kenya: Rapper Xzibit Embarrasses STL After Calling Her Out on Rap Battle Claim

Rapper Stella Nyambura Mwangi, popularly known by the stage name STL, has just made the biggest gaffe of her music career.

The Kenyan-Norwegian singer, songwriter and rapper was called out by US rapper Xzibit after she made comments on live television on Friday that turned out to be untrue.

STL was a guest at a local television show where she was asked about her music career and how she started rapping.

RAP BATTLE

In response, she claimed she used to do rap battles with Xzibit, one of the most renowned rap acts in the world, during their teenage days.

“I don’t know if you guys know about this rapper called Xzibit, I don’t know. Sasa nilikuwa na-battle na yeye when I was 14-years-old. I stepped up to him and told him let us battle. So, I have been doing this for a while, it’s a matter of growing up and getting to know yourself better,” she claimed during the appearance of Citizen TV ' s 10 over 10 show .

The television station went ahead to tag the American rapper in their Twitter post.

GIRL POWER @StellaMwangi: I was battling rapper Xzibit when I was like 13 # 10over10 (@citizentvkenya)

However, Xzibit was amused by the comment and called out the Kenyan rapper for the lie.

Wait, WTF are you talking about? huh???? Where was I?