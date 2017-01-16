15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Faf Miracle Catch a Result of 'Practice'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis stunned the Wanderers crowd on Saturday with a catch at second slip that simply shouldn't have happened.

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews, on 10 at the time, slashed at a wide one from debutant Duanne Olivier.

The delivery found the outside edge, flew off the bat and looked almost certain to fly to the fence for a one-bounce four.

But then, out of nowhere, Du Plessis plucked the ball out of the air with a one-handed 'reverse grab'.

Replays showed just how quickly Du Plessis had launched himself into the air, and by the time he was done with the catch he had his back to where the ball had come from.

Speaking after the Test on Saturday, which South Africa won by an innings and 118 runs to win the series 3-0, Du Plessis said that he had practiced such catches at training.

At first it seemed like he was joking - you can't practice catches like that, can you?

But, it turns out you can.

"I've been practicing that. I do try and jump up with one hand and catch reverse cup (at training)," Du Plessis confirmed.

"It was funny. We were standing in the slips ... myself, Dean (Elgar) and Hashim (Amla) and Quinny (De Kock) and I was saying that with the bounce in this wicket there was going to be one that would fly and I'm calling it."

At that point Du Plessis turned to Elgar, who was standing in the corner at the press conference.

"What do we call them at training?" the skipper asked.

"A 'Dupie' special?

"It happened about 10 or 15 overs later, but I can claim it." And it might not be the last time we see the 'Dupie Special'.

"I do practice them, so hopefully I can pull off few more in the future."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Govt to Participate in World Economic Forum

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where he is leading a South African delegation to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.