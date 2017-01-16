South Africa: Court Orders Release of Alleged Matric Cheaters' Exam Results

The Limpopo education department has been ordered to release the National Senior Certificate results of 172 pupils implicated in a cheating scandal.

On Saturday evening the Thoyohandou High Court in Limpopo ruled that the results must be made available within 72 hours.

This was after parents of pupils from the New Era College argued that the department, which initially did not release the results, was prejudicing their children.

In court papers, they demanded that the results of other subjects, which were not part of the cheating allegations, be released.

The alleged cheating at the college in Malamulele, Vhembe district only involved one subject - Mathematics Paper II.

Some pupils were allegedly able to access the question paper before the day of the exam.

When the alleged leak of the paper surfaced, investigations revealed that the paper was apparently shared on social media by those at the New Era College.

When releasing the 2016 matric results on January 5, MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe said his department had withheld the results of pupils implicated in the alleged leaking of the Mathematics Paper II.

He had said the department would see those who were in the wrong punished and warned that officials involved in leaks were tarnishing the credibility of the National Senior Certificate exams.

It was not immediately clear if the results of all subjects would be made available.

Late last year the Hawks arrested New Era College owner Tinyiko Khosa as they suspected he may have orchestrated the leaking and distribution of the paper.

During Khosa's bail hearing, the local magistrate's court heard that the paper was tampered with and its front page was removed.

Khosa is out on bail and is set to appear in court again on January 31.The local education department could not be reached for comment by the time of publishing.

Source: News24