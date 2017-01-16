15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fugitive Arrested for December Murder of Girl, 7

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man who has been on the run for a month after he allegedly killed a seven-year-old girl in Whitehouse Way, Epping Forest, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old man, who is the second accused in the matter, was arrested on Friday after he appeared in court for an unrelated case, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

He is expected in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Van Wyk said on December 11, 2016, police officers attended to a murder and attempted murder scene in Epping Forest.

The girl was found with a gunshot wound to her right cheek. She died on the scene as a result of her injuries, he said.

The second victim was found with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

The following day, officers received information about the whereabouts of the suspects.

They searched a residence in Bluedowns and arrested a 17-year-old boy for murder and attempted murder.

Officers had not immediately been able to find the second suspect.

Source: News24

South Africa

Govt to Participate in World Economic Forum

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where he is leading a South African delegation to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.