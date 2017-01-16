South Africa: Titans Lose Top Spot After Draw With Lions

Mangaliso Mosehle recorded his maiden career ton and Dominic Hendricks also hit a century before an improved batting performance from the Titans ensured they earned a draw against the Highveld Lions in their Sunfoil Series derby that ended in Benoni on Sunday.

The pair, who resumed day four on their overnight total of 223/5, shared a stand of 163 for the sixth wicket that helped the Lions set 405 for victory.

Wicketkeeper Mosehle, a recent addition to the Proteas T20 set-up, made exactly 100 (123 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes). His previous best first-class score was 99.

Captain Hendricks, meanwhile, hit his 10th career ton, an unbeaten 103 (219 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) that allowed the Lions to declare their second innings on 308/6.

The defending champion Titans looked far more assured batting second time around after they were restricted to 251 first time around.

Led by Aiden Markram's half-century, they eventually ended on 143/2 in the 50 overs they faced, before the match was ended at tea.

Rookie Markram made a resilient 53 (124 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and shared an opening stand of 70 with Heino Kuhn (40), while Grant Mokoena hit an unbeaten 36.

Despite the draw, the Titans did surrender top spot on the table.

The 6.02 points they took gave them a total of 70.76, just over a point less than new leaders the Hollywoodbets Dolphins (71.87).

The Lions remained fifth on 61.60 points with all six teams still in contention for the title with three rounds remaining.

Source: Sport24