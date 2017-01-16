Cameroon: US Official Visits School Nutrition Project

The Deputy Officer for Political and Economic Affairs in the US Embassy in Cameroon, Dr Derrin R. Smith, says projects funded by his government should be appropriated by local people.

He was addressing an impressive crowd of pupils, parents, traditional rulers, civil, religious and administrative officials from all over Bui Division at Cameroon Baptist Convention, CBC School, Romkong on the outskirts of Kumbo, on October 19, 2016.

The school is one of the beneficiaries f the McGovern-Dole International Food For Education and Child Nutrition, MGD/FFE, Programme run by Nascent Solutions Incorporated, a US-based charity. The diplomat said he was impressed with the partnership between his government and benefitting communities in Cameroon. He expressed optimism that with the programme, children will excel in studies and grow healthier.

Nascent Solutions Country Director, Bernard Ndi, said MGD/FFE was a cherished project as it currently impacts more than 157,000 beneficiaries. "It forms the basis for sustainable development of local communities through result-focused primary education. This explains why Nascent Solutions has lovingly re-named the programme, Advancing Literacy with Good Nutrition, ALIGN," he noted. Bernard Ndi disclosed that ALIGN is a 12 million US Dollar-project funded by the US Department of Agriculture, USDA, geared at improving the literacy of school-age children as well as increasing the use of good health and nutrition practices.

He said there were indications that the holistic package will go a long way to positively impact the overall literacy of school-age children. The Nascent Solutions Country Director paid tribute to the US government for generosity and the government of Cameroon for granting tax concessions on some imports and the continuous technical support of the Ministry of Basic Education. Bui Senior Divisional Officer, Nzeki Theophile, lauded the excellent cooperation between the two governments. The Second Deputy Mayor of Kumbo Council, Lukong Margaret Beri, said the project was the best thing that ever happened to the division.