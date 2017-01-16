Namibia: Central Prison Assault Probed

THE Ombudsman, John Walters, is probing a complaint of assault on an inmate at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

Walters yesterday confirmed that he received the complaint by phone and that he would investigate.

Although Walters did not mention a name, The Namibian understands that the inmate is the murder accused American Marcus Thomas.

An email sent to The Namibian on Saturday by a disgruntled prison warder, who asked not to be named, claimed that Thomas was severely assaulted before he and three other in mates - co-accused and fellow American Kevin Townsend, Abraham Puleni and Cowen Lebereki - were each placed in solitary confinement.

Townsend, Puleni and Lebereki, the email said, were also allegedly assaulted on Thursday.

Thomas and Townsend are on trial for murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

They are accused of murdering a Namibian, Andre Peter Heckmair, in early 2011.

Walters, without giving names, told The Namibian that his office received a complaint of assault on three inmates on Thursday afternoon.

He said a team of investigators went to the central prison to probe the claim but found no evidence.

A written report, he said, was submitted on Friday.

The investigators only found 32 mobile phones, Walters said.

"We follow all these allegations of abuse of power by Correctional Services officials. I received a complaint on Friday, and we are investigating it.

"We will investigate this cellphone issue because we need to know how they got in there, and we don't know who exactly they are communicating with on the outside," Walters stated.