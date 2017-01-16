A SOUTH African company co-owned by former NamPower managing director Leake Hangala lost out on two construction tenders valued at N$352 million, due to allegations that they had received inside information.

Conco is a subsidiary of the multinational Consolidated Infrastructures Industries Group Limited, which had been operating locally for a while and had previously been contracted by NamPower.

The company had been recommended for the two contracts a few months after former NamPower executive Jurgen Senke, who used to be the utility's senior manager for project management and implementation, joined Conco.

Conco had been recommended as the potential candidate for the construction of the Shiyambi-Masivi and Kunene-Omatando substations at N$109m and N$243m, respectfully.

NamPower chief officer for corporate services, Isac Tjombonde, confirmed that the decision to disqualify Conco was made at the previous board's last meeting on 13 December.

Documents show that the previous NamPower board, chaired by Maria Nakale, were concerned that Senke had left the utility before the tenders were finalised, and that this posed a conflict of interest.

To avoid a similar situation from happening in future, the board mandated management to amend the utility's tender and procurement policy.

"The board resolved to disqualify Conco from both tenders 16 & 50 due to the clear conflict of interest posed by Mr Senke in having joined Conco whilst the awarding of the said tenders were not finalised," the board resolution read.

The board also resolved to mandate management to amend the company's tender and procurement policy to "indicate that any employee and board members who leave the company should not be allowed to bid for NamPower [contracts] for a period of one year upon departure".According to media reports from last year, NamPower managing director Simson Haulofu had favoured Conco for both projects because of his alleged friendship with Hangala.

Tjombonde, who spoke to The Namibian telephonically, confirmed that the board had decided to award the Shiyambi-Masivi contract to Elecnor, which tendered for N$177 million, and the Kunene-Omatando contract to Alstom/Radial Truss Industries, which tendered for N$448 million.

The other shortlisted company for the Kunene-Omatando project was Siemens, which bid N$472 million.

Sources questioned why producer companies would bid for higher prices than a non-producing company.

Tjombonde said contract award letters have not been issued since 13 December, when the previous board last met. Mines minister Obeth Kandjoze announced the new board, chaired by Kauna Ndilula, three days later.

"Most of the people from the tender board were on leave, and this caused a delay. The board did not say when the letters were supposed to go out," he said, when questioned on Tuesday.

This was despite documents showing that the board had requested that unsuccessful bidders be informed and their bonds released as soon as possible.

Tjombonde, who also served as NamPower's tender board chairperson, said although he was acting managing director when the decisions were made, he also could not sign off the award letters.

Sources claimed that this was to allow the new board to have a chance to nullify the decision of the old board and award the contracts to Conco, despite the clear conflict of interest situation.

According to the documents, Senke resigned from NamPower on 19 February 2016, and officially left the company on 18 March 2016. The Shiyambi-Masivi tender was put out for bidding on 14 March 2016.

Before that, the Kunene-Omatando substation tender, which was a two-stage tender, opened for bidding on 21 August 2015, with stage one bidding closing on 13 November 2015.

Stage one required a technical submission and presentation to be done, and Senke had been responsible for the administration of the tender, and had conducted a meeting around it on 21 September 2015.

Technical specifications and the first round of clarifications were to be submitted on 2 February 2016.

The Masivi-Shiyambi tender opened for bidding on 14 March 2016, and an information meeting was held on 14 April 2016, after which the tender then closed in July last year.

The evaluation of the bid packages was submitted to the NamPower tender board, and approved on 1 September 2016 before being approved by the board on 10 November.

Hangala yesterday said he is not aware whether the company, in which he holds a 25% stake, has been disqualified on the two tenders.

NamPower's public relations officer Rosa Nikanor told The Namibian that the company would not comment due to the sensitivity of the mattter, while questions to Conco last week went unanswered.