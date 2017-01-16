Namibia: Professional Hunters Welcome China's Ivory Ban

THE Namibian Professional Hunting Association (Napha) has welcomed the decision by China to ban ivory trade and processing by the end of 2017.

The association's vice president, Royston Wright, told Nampa last week that they hoped the decision would be extended to other endangered wildlife species, such as pangolins and rhinos.

"We greatly welcome the decision by the Chinese authorities, and we support the endeavour. But we hope it will be vigorously monitored and policed when it is put into place," he added.

Asked whether the ban would have a major effect on the poaching of elephants, Wright said the move would decrease the pressure on the elephant population.

He noted that although ivory poaching only played a small role in the total number of elephant deaths, restricting the trade in ivory should be strongly policed.

"The ban should be strongly policed to limit room for the market to become lucrative and swept underground, like with drug trafficking," said Wright. Last year, China's official news agency Xinhua reported that the Chinese government would put an end to all domestic ivory trading and processing by the end of 2017, a move described by activists as a potential 'game changer' for African elephants.

According to the environment ministry's statistics released last year, 31 elephants were poached in the country during 2016 alone, bringing the total number of elephants poached since 2015 to 80.

