Namibia: School Suspends Principal As the Pass Rate Falls

THE OSHIGAMBO High School suspended its principal Hendrik Shikonda on Thursday over allegations of mismanagement.

The school's former principal, reverend Phillipus Henok, who has retired, has been appointed in an acting capacity.

It is unclear whether Shikonda's suspension had anything to do with the recently released Grade 12 results.

The school, approximately 30km east of Ondangwa in the Oshikoto region, has a rich heritage of being one of the highest rated schools in Namibia in terms of academic excellence, discipline and moral teachings.

However, the school's performance has been erratic over the years.

The Namibian understands that Elcin informed Shikonda, who has been principal for nine years, last year that he would be suspended.

Parents have also complained about the poor school management, citing unhygienic living conditions.

Reverend Henok confirmed to The Namibian on Friday that he has been appointed as acting principal until the end of March 2017.

He said: "The school found itself in trouble. Several allegations have been made against its principal. While investigations are underway, they called me to come and assist."

Henok said recommendations were made by an Elcin investigation team. The investigation team presented its findings to the school board, after which the church contacted the regional director of education, and an agreement was reached that the recommendations should be implemented.

"Part of the recommendations included the transfer of the principal until investigations are completed," he said.

Oshikoto education director Lameck Kafidi also confirmed Shikonda's suspension to The Namibian.

Kafidi was quick to point out that Shikonda has not yet been found guilty of anything.

He referred The Namibian to the church's management for further comment on why the church decided to investigate the school's management.

"The church requested the ministry to move him (Shikonda) to make way for investigations. We moved him to our offices (Oshikoto regional offices) to make sure the investigations are not hindered," Kafidi explained.

He said Shikonda was still entitled to his salary and benefits, and since the ministry was unable to bring in a new principal with the same benefits, Reverend Henok was recommended to help out.

Elcin secretary general reverend Alpo Enkono did not respond to several text messages sent to him by The Namibian, and did not answer calls.

A member of the Council of Churches in Namibia (CCN), who has been dealing with the Oshigambo issue, reverend Eino Nangula, told The Namibian yesterday that the decision to transfer Shikonda was an internal one, and the public would be notified why the decision was taken once investigations were completed.

Nangula could also not explain whether the school's declining performance had anything to do with the decision, but said the church was acting in the interests of the school.

"We cannot pre-empt the investigations, so I cannot divulge any further information. This was just a transfer from one duty station to another. Reverend Henok will be acting until the end of March. We are anticipating that investigations will be completed by then," he said.

During its heyday, Oshigambo produced some of Namibia's best leaders, including former Prime Minister Nahas Angula, Ongwediva Medipark managing director Tshali Iithete, home affairs and immigration minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba, earning itself the title of 'Namibia's golden school'.

Last year, the school made tremendous improvements in the junior secondary examinations, jumping from seventh in 2015 to third in 2016. The school also saw four of its Grade 10 learners amongst the country's top 10 best performers. It was ranked fifth-best high school in 2012, and seventh-best in 2013 and 2014. The school has over 300 pupils, and offers classes from Grades 8 to 12.