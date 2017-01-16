South Africa: Banyana Replacements Named for France Friendly

JVW FC midfielder Amanda Dlamini and goalkeeper Monnye Theledi of Kanatla Ladies, have been called up to replace the injured Nompumelelo Nyandeni and Roxanne Barker in the Banyana Banyana squad to face France in Sunday's international friendly in Reunion.

Barker (toe) and Nyandeni (knee) were withdrawn from the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana squad on Friday as they are still nursing injuries.

Dlamini last played for the national team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in August. She missed the friendly match against Zimbabwe as well as the CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon in November.

This is the first call up for Theledi.

Explained Banyana Banyana interim head coach Desiree Ellis: 'We opted for Amanda because of her experience after we lost the services of Nyandeni and when you play the likes of top nations like France, experience counts a lot. With limited time before the clash we know what Amanda can do so it was a logical choice.'

'As for Theledi, she was identified at the 2016 Sasol League National Championship in Mossel Bay. We could have called up other goalkeepers who have been in the system before but we thought we have two quality goalkeepers and the third is unlikely to play, so it was best to bring her in so she can get some experience the Banyana Banyana set up. This in line with building for the future and increasing our pool of players.'

The South Africans depart for Reunion on Thursday. Sunday's kick-off is 7pm SA time.

The updated Banyana squad is:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Yolula Tsawe, Monnye Theledi

Defenders: Nothando Vilakazi, Janine van Wyk, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Lebogang Mabatle, Lebohang Ramalepe, Zinhle Chabaku

Midfielders: Amanda Dlamini, Leandra Smeda, Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo,, Silindile Ngubane, Gabriela Salgado

Strikers: Rhoda Mulaudzi, Andisiwe Mgcoyi, Jermaine Seopeosenwe, Shiwe Nogwanya, Bontle Mashilo