ABOUT 5 000 prospective students have made use of the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund's (NSFAF) online application system so far since its launch on 15 December.

Hilya Nghiwete, chief executive officer of NSFAF, said in a press statement last week that the loan and grant application management information system (LGAMIS) has seen continuous activity since its launch.

"This is great news, especially with the Grade 12 results having just come out and potential tertiary students wanting to check their eligibility for some form of NSFAF funding," she noted.

Nghiwete said during the first 24 hours, the application page had already been accessed more than 2 600 times.

About 66% of individuals accessed from computers, 30% from smartphones and about 3% from tablets.

"On average, NSFAF always has some 30 users on the application system simultaneously. When you dig deeper into the numbers and as this process has now been taken online, everything is measurable and quantifiable," she added.

Since its website was launched, NSFAF said it has seen 46 000 individual sessions for online applications, and over 26 500 visitors to its Facebook page.

"The above figures show that the youth of Namibia is very active on the internet. They are online, and Facebook is their platform of choice on which to engage and source information. NSFAF has used this to its advantage and created the eligibility checker right in Facebook Messenger as a so-called "bot" to check their eligibility, where they are, and in the manner that they are used to," Thomas Müller, the chief information officer at the NSFAF said.

In addition to its online activities, NSFAF has conducted roadshows to all 14 regions, visiting 119 locations, while the campus logistics and resource group organised NSFAF stands at 18 campuses throughout the country.