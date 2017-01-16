16 January 2017

Africa: Senegal Take Early Control of Group B As Zimbabwe Scare Algeria

By Paul Myers

Senegal's mission to atone for the sins of their disastrous 2013 and 2015 campaigns took shape on Sunday night as their 2017 incarnation outmuscled Tunisia 2-0 in Franceville. Skipper Cheikhou Kouyaté said on the eve of the clash that his side was still haunted by the early eliminations from the two previous tournaments.

The West Ham midfielder was instrumental in the opening goal. He was brought down in the penalty area and Sadio Mané dispatched the spot kick. Once Kara Mbodji's header had put Senegal two up within 30 minutes, they played like men possessed to maintain the scoreline. They enjoyed ladles of otherworldly good fortune. Mbodji skewed the ball onto his own crossbar in the second-half as Tunisia pressed for parity.

The North Africans lorded possession but lacked precision. Their chance for redemption will come on 19 January when they play Algeria in Franceville. Algeria will at least go into the match against their neighbours with a point.

But it was gained in extremis against a doughty Zimbabwe side that hit the target twice within 12 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into half-time. Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring showing why he was anointed African football of the year.

Picking up the ball on the right, he swept forward into the penalty area. Costa Nhamoinesu came to to close down his run but Mahrez's left foot moved the ball to create the angle and it was caressed past goalkeeperTatenda Mkuruva into the net off his right hand post.

Rather than crumbling, Zimbabwe were cruising. Kudakwashe Mahachi levelled after 17 minutes and Nyasha Mushekwi slotted in a penalty on the half hour. Zimbabwe should have killed off Algeria in the second-half. But they were wasteful - most notably in the 80th minute when substitute Cuthbert Malajila only had Algeria goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi to beat. He failed and from the ensuing counter-attack Mahrez plundered Algeria's equaliser.

Zimbabwe coach Callisto Pasuwa said he was delighted with the point. "In this group there is no small team. I hope the point obtained here will motivate my players to do even better in our next match against Senegal."

