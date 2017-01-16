Somalia: 12 Civilians Killed When AMISOM Vehicle Hits Minibus

Medical sources and witnesses say at least 12 people were on Sunday night killed when an Amisom armored vehicle hit a mini bus in Alamada between Afgoye and Mogadishu. Several passengers were injured in the late Sunday incident and were rushed to the nearby Arafat Hospital .

Amisom confirmed throough its twitter account that the incident occured but did not disclose the death toll saying it was still probing the matter.

"AMISOM is investigating this unfortunate incident that may have resulted in casualties" Amisom twitted.

Somali Mp Prof Omar Dalha told Radio Dalsan that Parliament would be seeking answers to this latest incident after all details are made available. Speaking to Radio Dalsan Dalha condemned the incident.

Somalis on Social media expressed their outrage over this latest Amisom motor accident.

The deaths are the latest in a series of civilian mortality at the hands of Amisom peace keeping forces with the number estimated to be at least 3O in the last 3 months alone.

Last month alone a woman was hit by a speeding Amisom vehicle in downtown Mogadishu. In the same month a family of 5 were killed when an Amisom convoy rammed into their semi permanent home near Merca while a day before 6 passengers were killed when Amisom soldiers opened fire on a minibus.

One of Amisom strategy in its military operation against militant group Alshabaab has been to win the hearts and minds of ordinary Somalis through its well organised public relations machinery but these accidents and civilian deaths has left many somalis outraged by the 20000 strong peace keeping force.