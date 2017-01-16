Namibia: 11 Walvis Families Lose Everything in Firestorm

ELEVEN families lost their properties in a firestorm which destroyed a number of shacks in Kuisebmond at Walvis Bay on Saturday evening.

The fire, believed to have been started by smokers, broke out at about 06h00. No one was injured.

Chief of fire services at Walvis Bay Dennis Basson said it was becoming more difficult to put out fires, especially on Saturdays, when everybody in the township was out and about and quickly flocked to emergency locations.

What was frustrating rescuers' access to the emergency site were the many cars left in the roads or parked haphazardly, blocking the way of emergency services and forcing them to find alternative routes, thus wasting crucial time.

He said Saturday's fire was especially difficult to put out as people harassed firefighters, and some attempted to violently redirect hoses to where they thought hoses should be focused, instead of letting the firemen do their job.

One apparently drunken bystander, who became violent, was arrested by the police.

Basson said the fire department has already rolled out measures, in conjunction with the mayor's office, to clean up the site and erect temporary shelters for the affected families, and to give them food and blankets. The public was once again called upon by the fire department to make way on the streets during emergency situations.

Basson also thanked those community members who helped them put out the fires.