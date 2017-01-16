16 January 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 11 Walvis Families Lose Everything in Firestorm

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taati Niilenge

ELEVEN families lost their properties in a firestorm which destroyed a number of shacks in Kuisebmond at Walvis Bay on Saturday evening.

The fire, believed to have been started by smokers, broke out at about 06h00. No one was injured.

Chief of fire services at Walvis Bay Dennis Basson said it was becoming more difficult to put out fires, especially on Saturdays, when everybody in the township was out and about and quickly flocked to emergency locations.

What was frustrating rescuers' access to the emergency site were the many cars left in the roads or parked haphazardly, blocking the way of emergency services and forcing them to find alternative routes, thus wasting crucial time.

He said Saturday's fire was especially difficult to put out as people harassed firefighters, and some attempted to violently redirect hoses to where they thought hoses should be focused, instead of letting the firemen do their job.

One apparently drunken bystander, who became violent, was arrested by the police.

Basson said the fire department has already rolled out measures, in conjunction with the mayor's office, to clean up the site and erect temporary shelters for the affected families, and to give them food and blankets. The public was once again called upon by the fire department to make way on the streets during emergency situations.

Basson also thanked those community members who helped them put out the fires.

Namibia

Professional Hunters Welcome China's Ivory Ban

THE Namibian Professional Hunting Association (Napha) has welcomed the decision by China to ban ivory trade and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.