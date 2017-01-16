Namibia: Rundu Accident Victims Named

THE names of four dead and five injured in an accident east of Rundu on Saturday have been released.

The accident happened about 15km outside the town.

A Toyota bakkie and a truck were involved in a side-swipe collision after the driver of the bakkie apparently lost control of his vehicle and veered into oncoming traffic.

The impact caused the bakkie to overturn.

Kavango East regional police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Willie Bampton informed Nampa on Sunday about the names of three of the deceased. Aged between 22 and 31, they were Pauline Kandjimi, Manyima Dinyando and Festus Tuhethe, who was the driver of the Toyota bakkie.

The fourth person has not yet been identified.

The five who sustained injuries are between the ages of 24 and 29.

They are Lucia Chata, John Tuhethe, Leonard Nkuvi, Andreas Shihungu and Elvis Nyumbu.

The driver of the truck, Zambian national Lourence Mate, did not sustain any injuries.

- Nampa