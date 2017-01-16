Somalia: Somaliland Community to Resume Upper House Voting

The ballot to elect the upper house senators of Somaliland community is expected to kick start in Mogadishu on Monday, according to the country's electoral commission statement.

Federal Indirect electoral Implementation team (FIEIT) said 10 candidates hailing from the clans in northern Somalia will compete for three Senatorial seats during the election.

Today's election for Somaliland's upper house seat will take place at the Police Transport headquarters in Abdiaziz district in Mogadishu under a tight security.

Somalia sworn-in its 10th Federal Parliament in Mogadishu, despite that Somaliland community didn't conclude the parliamentary election of their seats in the Lower and Upper Houses.