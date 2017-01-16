Somalia: Hirshabelle MP Calls for End to Clan Fighting in Hiiraan

A member of Hir-Shabelle state Parliament has called for an end to fighting between two clans in Hiiraan region of central Somalia which left at least 10 people dead. Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Abdullah Mohamed Adow, the MP urged the two brotherly clans to bring the deadly clashes to an end and opt for peaceful coexistence.

Adow has stressed the need for immediate intervention in the conflict by local clan elders and officials in Hiiraan regional administration and subsequent mediation process. The MP's call comes as at least 40 people died in the inter-clan fighting in parts of Hiiraan region. Somali Govt forces and AMISOM are said to have failed to intervene in the battle.

According to the reports from the region, both clans are fighting over disputes over clan reveng and ownership of pastureland descended into armed confrontations.