16 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle MP Calls for End to Clan Fighting in Hiiraan

Tagged:

Related Topics

A member of Hir-Shabelle state Parliament has called for an end to fighting between two clans in Hiiraan region of central Somalia which left at least 10 people dead. Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Abdullah Mohamed Adow, the MP urged the two brotherly clans to bring the deadly clashes to an end and opt for peaceful coexistence.

Adow has stressed the need for immediate intervention in the conflict by local clan elders and officials in Hiiraan regional administration and subsequent mediation process. The MP's call comes as at least 40 people died in the inter-clan fighting in parts of Hiiraan region. Somali Govt forces and AMISOM are said to have failed to intervene in the battle.

According to the reports from the region, both clans are fighting over disputes over clan reveng and ownership of pastureland descended into armed confrontations.

Somalia

Citizens Outraged By Trending Video Showing Girl Raped By 6 Men

A video of a girl been raped by six men in Puntland making rounds on social media has caused an outrage across the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.