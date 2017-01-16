POLICE killed a suspected housebreaker at Eembidi in the Ohangwena region on Thursday during a shoot-out.

The shoot-out happened after the suspect, who was driving an unregistered vehicle, refused to heed an order by the police to stop.

According to the police, the driver started shooting at the police, while other occupants jumped out of the vehicle and also started shooting.

The police shot back and hit one of the suspects, who died on the spot.

The other suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla, and no arrests have been made.

Five men also committed suicide between 7 and 10 January.

Iyambo Kondjeni (35) used a shoe lace to hang himself at the Iikokola village in the Tsandi constituency, while a 30-year-old man also hanged himself at Omafayanaule village at Outapi last Monday.

On Tuesday, 40-year-old Josafata Mwetulundila's body was found hanging from a tree at about 07h00 at Omalugwandjaba village.

The same day, in a murder-suicide case, an Angolan man, whose age and name are unknown, took his own life after killing his girlfriend at the Owiwi village in the Nehale Lyampingana area of the Oshana region.

The man allegedly beat his girlfriend over the head with a stick, and killed her. The two left behind a 15-month-old daughter. The woman's next of kin were informed.

A 28-year-old man, Leonard Nghilifavali Hambodi, was found hanging from a roof beam in one of the rooms of his family home at Walvis Bay's Kuisebmond.

According to detective chief inspector Erastus Iikuyu, Hambodi left a suicide note. Hambodi's family have been informed.

In other crime news, police said two 17-year-olds were on the run after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on 3 January on the SOS premises at Ondangwa.

Another girl (13), was also allegedly raped at Onamatanga village in the Ruacana constituency of the Omusati region.