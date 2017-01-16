Nigeria: Army Frees 257 Boko Haram Suspects

Maiduguri — The Nigerian Army yesterday freed 257 people who were arrested as suspected members of the Boko Haram sect but who have been cleared of links to the sect.

The people were handed to the Borno State Government as part of this year's Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2017 celebration in Maiduguri.

Theatre Commander Operations Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Lucky Iraboh made the presentation of the 257 to the government during the laying of wreath for fallen soldiers at Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

Gen. Iraboh said the freed suspects were cleared of all accusations after they were passed through a thorough investigation and found to have no link with the insurgent group.

Speaking after the handing over, Governor Kashim Shettima who was represented by his Deputy Usman Durkwa, told the freed suspects to be good ambassadors and to see what had happened to them as an act of God.