16 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Wike Floats N100 Million Scheme for Families of Dead, Living Ex-Servicemen

By Ann Godwin

Port Harcourt — Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday unveiled a N100 million empowerment scheme to improve the lot of the families of late and living legionnaires in the state.At an event in Port Harcourt, the governor said the move was to appreciate the sacrifices by the Legion to the sustenance of the country.

He commended the military for effectively executing the insurgency fight in the North East axis of the federation, pointing out that the feat would lead to increased peace nationwide.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs for strengthening the armed forces to take up the elements that were threatening the peace of the nation."The empowerment scheme is to show the families of late ex-servicemen and their living colleagues that we appreciate the sacrifices they made for the country," Wike stated.

He urged the Nigerian Legion to judiciously manage the fund with a view to ensuring that the wives of the ex-servicemen and other legionnaires benefit by setting up sustainable businesses.

"We don't want the families they left behind to continue to suffer. I urge the Nigerian Legion to carefully manage the empowerment scheme in a way that the wives of late ex-servicemen and other legionnaires will benefit and set up businesses to sustain themselves," he added.

The governor called on corporate citizens and privileged Nigerians to take practical steps to appreciate members of the Legion and their families.He urged that the event should go beyond mere yearly ritual, enjoining Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in the state, Col. Wilberforce Josiah (rtd), commended the governor for his continued support.Prayers were offered for the repose of the late ex-servicemen and the armed forces by military chaplains and Imams.

