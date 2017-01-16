Angola: Huambo - Residents of Comércio Ward With Access to Electricity

Huambo — An electric power transformation station, with the capacity to supply more than 700 homes, was inaugurated Saturday in the Comércio ward, near Huambo city, by the provincial governor, João Baptista Kussumua.

At the time, the public lighting system of the neighborhood also began to operate, to increase the safety of dwellers at night.

However, the governor advised the population to avoid anarchic connections in order to preserve the project, which will also allow attendance of classes in the evening shift.

"We do not want any more acts of vandalism, as happened in the neighborhood of São João where some citizens damaged the electric power transformation station", he recalled.

João Baptista Kussumua explained that the assembly of this power station resulted from the efforts made by the government, aimed at constantly improving the living conditions of the local citizens.