16 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Residents of Comércio Ward With Access to Electricity

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — An electric power transformation station, with the capacity to supply more than 700 homes, was inaugurated Saturday in the Comércio ward, near Huambo city, by the provincial governor, João Baptista Kussumua.

At the time, the public lighting system of the neighborhood also began to operate, to increase the safety of dwellers at night.

However, the governor advised the population to avoid anarchic connections in order to preserve the project, which will also allow attendance of classes in the evening shift.

"We do not want any more acts of vandalism, as happened in the neighborhood of São João where some citizens damaged the electric power transformation station", he recalled.

João Baptista Kussumua explained that the assembly of this power station resulted from the efforts made by the government, aimed at constantly improving the living conditions of the local citizens.

Angola

Analysts Assess Future of First Daughter After Father Steps Down

As Angola’s notoriously media-shy president prepares to step down after nearly four decades in power, all eyes in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.