Nigeria: Govt, EU Partner Over Water, Hygiene in Niger Delta

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani has assured the European Union Water and Sanitation Support Team (EU-WSST) of the commitment of the Buhari administration to provide portable water and hygiene in the region.

Addressing the EU delegation, the minister said: "It is a milestone that the first phase of the water and sanitation programme is already being executed in five states in the Niger Delta region," stating that Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states are a lot better improved compared to how they were three years ago.

"As a people oriented government, the administration is remarkably concerned about the issue of water and sanitation in the Niger Delta region and has shown commitment via formulation of policies that are tailored to address essential needs of the region," he said.

Earlier, leader of the EU team, Mr. Kurt Cornelius commended the Ministry for its efforts to develop the region and tasked beneficiary states to pay their counterpart funds in order to sustain the EU Water and Sanitation Programme.