16 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt, EU Partner Over Water, Hygiene in Niger Delta

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani has assured the European Union Water and Sanitation Support Team (EU-WSST) of the commitment of the Buhari administration to provide portable water and hygiene in the region.

Addressing the EU delegation, the minister said: "It is a milestone that the first phase of the water and sanitation programme is already being executed in five states in the Niger Delta region," stating that Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states are a lot better improved compared to how they were three years ago.

"As a people oriented government, the administration is remarkably concerned about the issue of water and sanitation in the Niger Delta region and has shown commitment via formulation of policies that are tailored to address essential needs of the region," he said.

Earlier, leader of the EU team, Mr. Kurt Cornelius commended the Ministry for its efforts to develop the region and tasked beneficiary states to pay their counterpart funds in order to sustain the EU Water and Sanitation Programme.

Nigeria

Many Feared Dead As Bomb Explosion Rocks University of Maiduguri

Many people are feared dead after twin bomb explosions rocked the University of Maiduguri in the early hours of Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.