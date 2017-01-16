Kenya: Chebukati, Wabukala Fates to Be Known at Tuesday Special Sittings

Nairobi — The nominee for the post of EACC Chairperson Archbishop Eliud Wabukala and the nominee for IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati will on Tuesday know their fates when the National Assembly holds a special sitting to consider their selection.

Speaker Justin Muturi convened the sitting after consultations with Majority Leader Aden Duale.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 29 (3) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly, it is notified for the information of Members of the National assembly and the general public that two special sittings of the Assembly shall be held in the National Assembly Chamber in the Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi on Tuesday, 17th January, 2017 commencing at 9.30am and at 2.30pm and terminating at 1pm in the case of the morning sitting and not later than midnight in the case of the afternoon sitting," read a notice in last Friday's edition of the Kenya Gazette.

The National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee led by Chairman Samuel Chepkonga confirmed that they had finalised the drafting of the committee reports on the nominations to the two independent commissions.

"We will be tabling those committee reports (in the House) on January 17. This is what MPs will be debating on that day and decide to either approve or reject all or some of the nominees."

"We hope that the IEBC Commissioners will be in place possibly by next week so that they can oversee the Mass Voter Registration and the rest of the commissioners will hand over," Chepkonga said.

The committee last week conducted approval hearings for the six IEBC nominees proposed for Commissioners, who include Paul Kibiwott Kurgat, Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Prof Abdi Gilye.

Others are Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina, Boya Molu and Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe.

The House team interviewed Chebukati on Monday who is seeking to replace Issack Hassan following a negotiated process between Jubilee Coalition and Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) after the Opposition held protests to demand the removal of the commissioners on grounds that they were not fit to oversee this year's General Election.

The anti-graft czar's post fell vacate after Phillip Kinisu was forced to resign after a company associated with him was named as a beneficiary in the Sh1.6 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.