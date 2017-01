Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's handball team lost on Saturday to Macedonia by 22-32, in the group B's second round of the French championship, in a match played in Metz.

In the first half, Angola were already losing the game by 9-14.

In their debut, Angola lost to Slovenia by 25-42, in a competition where the national squad aims to improve the 21st position obtained in Germany.

This is the third presence of Angola in a world cup, after 2005 in Tunisia and 2007 in Germany.