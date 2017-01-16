Angola: Ministry Assists Over 150.000 Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans

Luanda — The Ministry of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans assists 159.445 citizens, including former combatants, war-disabled and relatives of fallen combatants, said on Sunday the incumbent minister, Cândido Pereira Van-Dúnem.

Speaking at the closing act of a lecture held at the memorial António Agostinho Neto, under the celebration of the National Day of the Former Combatant and Motherland Veterans, marked on Sunday, the minister stressed that his ministry has been paying monthly the pensions of these assisted citizens.

Currently, according to the minister, his Ministry's main focus is on the promotion and boosting of agricultural and fisheries cooperatives, in order to contribute to the programme to combat poverty and diversify the economy.

He noted that, in terms of exchange and cooperation, efforts have been made to identify strategic partnerships and seek support aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity of the sector, especially in the implementation of structural programmes that will be carried out gradually.

"Despite this we recognize that there is still a lot to do and we must continue working and seeking solutions", he said.

Cândido Pereira Van-Dúnem recalled that January 15 was instituted to honor all the citizens who gave the best of their lives for the noble cause of the Angolan people to achieve the national independence.