16 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Confirms 117 Abandoned Water Projects - Minister

By Hussein Yahaya

There are 117 abandoned water projects in the federal ministry of water resources, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu has said.

The minister said with the Technical Audit of the projects, the ministry will complete about 25% of the viable ones this year.

He disclosed this when the House Committee on Water Resources paid him an oversight visit in his office in Abuja.

Adamu reiterated his earlier stand that the ministry would not be involved in the construction of new projects, adding that the emphasis of is to complete part of the abandoned 117 water projects nationwide.

He called for adequate and timely release of budgetary allocations to the sector in order to contribute towards the realization of the policy thrust of this administration.

He also called on members of the Committee to comply with guidelines that would be encapsulated in the yet to be released Water Resources Master Plan in selecting constituency projects.

Responding, chairman of the Committee, Aliyu Pategi said the visit which as part of their constitutional duties, was aimed at scrutinizing the Ministry's books and addressing its general performance with emphasis on the 2015/2016 financial year.

He said the Committee hopes to further strengthen its good relationship with the ministry for the benefit of the nation.

