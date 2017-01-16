16 January 2017

Nigeria: Atiku Tasks Military On Weapons Production

By Muideen Olaniyi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the military to create special units for research to help Nigeria produce its weapons locally.

Atiku gave the advice shortly after his arrival from an overseas trip at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja yesterday.

A statement released by his media office to mark this year's Armed Forces Remembrance Day, congratulated the armed forces and lauded the sacrifices of Nigeria's military personnel in line of duty and in defence of the country.

Atiku, who said he looked forward to witnessing the day members of Nigeria's military personnel would join the list of military inventors and designers, stated that the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, Kaduna should "one day showcase the inventiveness and technical acumen of our military".

He noted that members of the armed forces had not faced greater challenges than today in the face of counterterrorism war against the Boko Haram insurgents since the end of the civil war in 1970.

Atiku said the performance of military personnel under the current challenges "is admirable and praiseworthy."

