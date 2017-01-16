16 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 10 Civilian Taskforce Members in Benue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hope Abah

Makurdi — At least 10 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were yesterday killed at Abaji area of Kastina Ala local government area of Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered from locals in the affected area that the CJTF members were holding a meeting at Tse-Igber village in Abaji community when some gun-wielding young men who rode on a Bajaj motorcycle opened fire on them.

According to the locals, 10 members of the group were killed on the spot while the eleventh person sustained serious injury from the gunshots.

The police put the number of the dead at nine. Police spokesman in the state, Moses Joel Yamu, told our correspondent that the incident happened about 1:30pm yesterday.

Yamu said that three armed men who rode on a motorcycle opened gunfire on the group, killing nine of them instantly.

He has urged members of the public in the area to remain calm as a detachment of policemen had been drafted to ensure law and order while efforts would be made to apprehend the culprits.

Nigeria

Many Feared Dead As Bomb Explosion Rocks University of Maiduguri

Many people are feared dead after twin bomb explosions rocked the University of Maiduguri in the early hours of Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.