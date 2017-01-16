Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 10 Civilian Taskforce Members in Benue

Makurdi — At least 10 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were yesterday killed at Abaji area of Kastina Ala local government area of Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered from locals in the affected area that the CJTF members were holding a meeting at Tse-Igber village in Abaji community when some gun-wielding young men who rode on a Bajaj motorcycle opened fire on them.

According to the locals, 10 members of the group were killed on the spot while the eleventh person sustained serious injury from the gunshots.

The police put the number of the dead at nine. Police spokesman in the state, Moses Joel Yamu, told our correspondent that the incident happened about 1:30pm yesterday.

Yamu said that three armed men who rode on a motorcycle opened gunfire on the group, killing nine of them instantly.

He has urged members of the public in the area to remain calm as a detachment of policemen had been drafted to ensure law and order while efforts would be made to apprehend the culprits.