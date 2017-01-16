Liberia: Petrokon Win District League

The maiden edition of the premier annual sports league of Putu Administrative District, Grand Gedeh County ended Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Pennokon Sports Pitch.

In the male category, Petrokon CKA Tiama Town defeated Karlorwleh Town 3-0. The goals were scored in the 20th, 60th and 78th minutes by Zazay Jarwleh, Jr., Dixon Wion and Prince Wiah respectively.

Mr. Barwee Bents, youth president of the District presented the trophy, valued at USD350 and a cash award of LD4, 000 to Petrokon's skipper Tipoteh Seah.

Second place winner Karlorwleh Town's Captain Abraham Wahblo, tearfully received cash the prize of LD2, 000.

In the female division, Petrokon dragged Karlorwleh Town 11-5 points to lift the mini trophy, along with a cash prize of LD2, 500 which was received by captain Favour Chebo. Karloerwleh Town received LD1, 500 as runners-up of the two weeks' tournament.

The tournament brought together eight teams, including Karlorwleh Town, Duoblee, Panwroh, John David Town, Petrokon, Boleyblee, Pennokon and Geebloblee.

Among other 4,000 spectators attended the tournament, including Mr. Phillip Bas Kamah, ll, representative aspirant of Electoral District #2 in Grand Gedeh County.