15 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Petrokon Win District League

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Gosoe

The maiden edition of the premier annual sports league of Putu Administrative District, Grand Gedeh County ended Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Pennokon Sports Pitch.

In the male category, Petrokon CKA Tiama Town defeated Karlorwleh Town 3-0. The goals were scored in the 20th, 60th and 78th minutes by Zazay Jarwleh, Jr., Dixon Wion and Prince Wiah respectively.

Mr. Barwee Bents, youth president of the District presented the trophy, valued at USD350 and a cash award of LD4, 000 to Petrokon's skipper Tipoteh Seah.

Second place winner Karlorwleh Town's Captain Abraham Wahblo, tearfully received cash the prize of LD2, 000.

In the female division, Petrokon dragged Karlorwleh Town 11-5 points to lift the mini trophy, along with a cash prize of LD2, 500 which was received by captain Favour Chebo. Karloerwleh Town received LD1, 500 as runners-up of the two weeks' tournament.

The tournament brought together eight teams, including Karlorwleh Town, Duoblee, Panwroh, John David Town, Petrokon, Boleyblee, Pennokon and Geebloblee.

Among other 4,000 spectators attended the tournament, including Mr. Phillip Bas Kamah, ll, representative aspirant of Electoral District #2 in Grand Gedeh County.

Liberia

Henry Costa Enters Race for Montserrado Dist # 6

Controversial Talk Show host Henry P. Costa has announced he is running for Montserrado County District #6 which will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.