16 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Acute Wheat and Fuel Shortages in Sudan's Kadugli

Kadugli — The capital of South Kordofan is witnessing a severe bread crisis for the second time this year. The problem coincides with an acute shortage of fuel.

"The public transport is halted because of the lack of fuel," a listener reported to Radio Dabanga from Kadugli on Sunday.

"It exacerbates the suffering of the people, who are again experiencing a lack of bread as well," he said. "The directors of the basic schools in the town therefore told the pupils to stay at home today."

He said that the people in Kadugli hold Eisa Adam Abakar, Governor of South Kordofan, responsible for the problems. "They accuse him of spending most of his time in Khartoum to follow-up the security for the companies working in the field of gold mining."

In the first week of January, the shortage of bread forced the school administrations in the South Kordofan capital to issue directives to the students not to return after the schools' morning break.

Since the start of 2017, more parts of Sudan have been witnessing long queues in front of bakeries because of the wheat crisis.

