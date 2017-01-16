15 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Nimba Win Basketball, Kickball, Volleyball Titles

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Nimba County has won three of the four events (disciplines) in the 2016/2017 National County Meet.

Yesterday, Nimba County retained the kickball trophy, when she whipped Margibi County 4-1 points.

On Saturday at the open-air Sports Commission on Broad Street, the Mountainous boy dumped Montserrado 81-79 points.

In the Volleyball version, Nimba County also smashed Montserrado 3-1 sets.

Nimba has settled 4th place in the County Meet, after she bowed 3-2 to Margibi County, also over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Daily Observer has gathered Nimba County football coach Muta Fofana would tender his resignation as head coach hopefully next week.

Coach Fofana has failed to clinch the football title in three County Meet tournaments after promised to resign if he failed to lift this year's football trophy.

