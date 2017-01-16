South Africa: Man Kills Himself With Firecracker in Pretoria Court

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr

Police line. Crime scene tape.

An elderly man killed himself by putting a firecracker in his mouth and lighting it, in a municipal court in Pretoria on Monday morning, Tshwane metro police said.

The 76-year-old man had been summoned to attend a "protection order case" at the court on Monday morning, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said in a statement.

"At around 08:00, witnesses saw him standing in the passage and taking out something that they thought was a cigarette. He put it in his mouth and, when he lit it, it blew up in his face," Mahamba said.

He died on the scene. The court was closed for the day.

"It was later found that he had blown himself up with fireworks. No one else was injured."

Netwerk24 reported on Monday that it was a family court.

Source: News24