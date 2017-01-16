16 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Kills Himself With Firecracker in Pretoria Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape.

An elderly man killed himself by putting a firecracker in his mouth and lighting it, in a municipal court in Pretoria on Monday morning, Tshwane metro police said.

The 76-year-old man had been summoned to attend a "protection order case" at the court on Monday morning, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said in a statement.

"At around 08:00, witnesses saw him standing in the passage and taking out something that they thought was a cigarette. He put it in his mouth and, when he lit it, it blew up in his face," Mahamba said.

He died on the scene. The court was closed for the day.

"It was later found that he had blown himself up with fireworks. No one else was injured."

Netwerk24 reported on Monday that it was a family court.

Source: News24

South Africa

Govt to Participate in World Economic Forum

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where he is leading a South African delegation to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.