16 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Launches Attack On Qoryoley District

Tagged:

Related Topics

Heavily armed Al shabaab militants have launched an ambush raid on Somali military bases in the Southern town of Qoryoley in Lower Shabelle region on Sunday night.

According to the local residents, the militants stormed police station in Qoryoley, forcing the government to retreat to AMISOM bases outside the town.

Al shabaab said it a statement posted on its affiliated websites that the militants seized briefly the town after overrunning the military bases manned by Somali National Army.

There was no immediate reports of casualties as the local authorities did not release statement concerning the overnight Al shabaab attacks.

Somalia

Citizens Outraged By Trending Video Showing Girl Raped By 6 Men

A video of a girl been raped by six men in Puntland making rounds on social media has caused an outrage across the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.