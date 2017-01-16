Somalia: Al Shabaab Launches Attack On Qoryoley District

Heavily armed Al shabaab militants have launched an ambush raid on Somali military bases in the Southern town of Qoryoley in Lower Shabelle region on Sunday night.

According to the local residents, the militants stormed police station in Qoryoley, forcing the government to retreat to AMISOM bases outside the town.

Al shabaab said it a statement posted on its affiliated websites that the militants seized briefly the town after overrunning the military bases manned by Somali National Army.

There was no immediate reports of casualties as the local authorities did not release statement concerning the overnight Al shabaab attacks.