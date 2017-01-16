Liberia: Bong County Service Center Generates Over Ld$ 2 Million in Eight Months

Gbarnga) - The Coordinator of the Bong County Service Center (CSC) in Gbarnga, Jefferson Gbaryan, has disclosed that the entity has collected LD$2,198,326 since its commissioning in April 2016.

He said the amount was collected from 5,207 service users who have utilized services offered at the center since its opening on April 25, 2016.

Mr. Gbaryan made the disclosure during a Town Hall Meeting held Friday in Salala Town, Bong County.

The Bong County Service Center is a one-stop-shop service facility that is currently providing 23 different services, including the issuance of various kinds of certificates, permits as well as the registration of legal documents.

Meanwhile, Gbaryan is calling on residents of the county to make use of the facility since in fact government has brought those services closer to their doorsteps.

He frowned on those who are using service facilities of other counties rather than their own, adding, "If you use other centers, you are increasing their number of users and revenue generation while we see ourselves to be in competition with them."

At the same time, the President of the Bong County Motorcyclists Union, Sam Elliott, is calling for training and the continuation of awareness for members of the union.

He said training and keeping members of the union aware of the kinds of services and the need to make use of them will further increase revenue generation at the CSC.

Ballah M. Kollie/ (LINA - Gbarnga)